There has been a lot of issues concerning TikTok. We try to stay away from it although sometimes, it can be fun to watch videos because some can be really funny. But we know it’s not that safe. We understand the hype and we know why it was named as one of the Best Apps back in 2018. Late last year though, privacy concerns have been raised, pushing the Congress to ask Google if they ask apps to disclose foreign ties. It was after TikTok’s acquisition of Musical.ly and the government was reported to be looking into it.

TikTok was soon officially banned from U.S. Navy government-issued devices. The U.S. Army also baned TikTok from government-issued phones. To improve, TikTok added Family Safety Mode and reminded users to manage screen time.

The last problem we highlighted was TikTok’s “insecure HTTP” that was making it vulnerable to hijacking accounts. It seems many people don’t trust the social app. It’s not that secure that India has decided to block the mobile app.

TikTok isn’t the only app blocked. There are 59 mobile apps included in a list recently released by the government of India that will be blocked from Android phones and iPhones. Most of the apps are developed or distributed by companies based in China.

Some of the apps part of the list are as follows: TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Mi Video Call, ES File Explorer, Meitu, WeChat, Weibo, Likee, Helo, DU Recorder, Viva Video (QU Video Inc), and WeSync. Here is a complete list from ANI:

The government of India shared: “The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to [the] sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”