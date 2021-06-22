If you’ve been anywhere on the app, you know that TikTok is more than just viral dance challenges or crazy antics. A lot of learning and education goes on in there as well, from trying out recipes, learning math, even sometimes clarifying misinformation and misconceptions. But of course, micro-videos can sometimes not be enough. TikTok is now bringing something new called Jumps which will let creators add even more “engaging and informative content” to their videos through these “mini-apps”.

The way these TikTok Jumps will work is pretty simple. For example, you’re watching an informative TikTok video about dinosaurs but you want to learn more and also verify some information. You’ll see a link to a TikTok Jump by Wikipedia is there so you can get extra background detail. Or if you’re watching a recipe video and you’d like to learn how to make it yourself, you can tap on the Jump to Whisk which will give you the ingredients, instructions, etc.

TikTok is partnering with several content providers like Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog to create these Jump mini-apps. In the next few weeks, they’ll also be adding some more partners like BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA. From the short video demo of how to add a link, it seems pretty easy so TikTok creators shouldn’t have a hard time adjusting.

Snapchat also previously brought something similar called Snap Minis and they used HTML5 apps to bring more information to users who want to learn more from the video they’re watching. The TikTok Jump mini apps are also created in HTML 5. You can also create interactive Jumps like quizzes and even functional ones like reserving a table at a restaurant being featured.

TikTok is now accepting pre-applications for those who are interested in creating these Jump apps, both the creators and content providers. We should be seeing Jump links on the platform soon.