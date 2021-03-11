While TikTok seems to be all fun and games, the viral video sharing app can also be a place where trolls and unkind comments live. They are now announcing two new tools for both creators and users that can help “promote kindness” on the platform and help them achieve their goal “to promote a positive environment where people support and lift each other up”. The first feature will let creators have more control over the comments on their videos while the second feature will remind people that they have to be kinder when posting comments on other people’s posts.

Creators will now have more power over the comments posted on their videos. When they enable the Filter All Comments feature, creators will be able to approve or disapprove the comments on a certain post and only those that have been approved will show up on the comments feed. Previous comment tools include the option to filter spam and offensive comments as well as certain specific keywords. While comments are of course important in the lives of creators, it’s also important to promote respectful discussion on the platform.

On the user end, TikTok is introducing their own version of “think before you post”. When posting a comment that TikTok determines to possibly be inappropriate or unkind, you’ll receive a prompt that will ask you to reconsider posting that comment. Part of that prompt is to remind you about the Community Guidelines. It also lets you edit your comments before finally sharing it if you choose to do so.

TikTok has also announced a partnership with the Cyberbullying Research Center to improve their understanding of bullying both on and off the platform. They will be coming up with more initiatives to make TikTok a supportive and welcoming place for everyone. Compared to other social media platforms, TikTok seems to be less toxic but there are also signs that bullying is becoming a big problem there.

Hopefully, these two new features can help curb or lessen the toxic comments on TikTok now. You can update and check the app to see if the tools are now available for you.