TikTok continues to be the app to beat when it comes to short-form video content and they keep adding tools for their millions of users. In the latest update, they’re adding support for GIPHY on their popular Green Screen tool plus a visual enhancement tool for those that are not that great at editing their own stuff. Users will also get new musical and animal voice effects to make fun and silly videos and the option to upload high-quality videos up to 1080p HD.

If you often use the Green Screen, as it’s apparently one of their most-used effects, you’ll now be able to add GIFs as your background. They are partnering with GIPHY, which is owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), to provide a wide library of GIFs to choose from. You can use them for a reaction video or to showcase or reference an “iconic” meme. You’ll now be able to see GIFs as an option to add as media for your Green Screen.

The new Visual Enhancement button can automatically edit a video that you’re uploading before posting. It can improve your video’s exposure, add color correction, or enhance the low-light capture. After you record or upload a video, tap the enhance button on the right panel and see the improvement it can bring to your video. If you don’t like the auto enhancements it added, just tap the Enhance button again and it will go back to the original. This tool is useful for those who don’t know basic video enhancements.

If you’re looking for fun sound effects to add to your video, you can use their new musical and animal voice effects. You can make yourself sound like a cat, a flute or a suona (a Chinese double-reed horn which you have to listen for yourself to understand). After you record your video, tap on the Voice Effects button on the editing page. You can choose from one of the three new options to “transform the audio in your video” if that’s the sound effect you’re going for.

Lastly, TikTok users in select countries will now be able to upload videos up to 1080p HD quality. After you’ve recorded or uploaded your video, tap on the More Options in the publishing page and toggle on the “Upload HD” setting so it will be published in high content resolution. These new features are now available on the TikTok app (except the last one which is only for select countries).