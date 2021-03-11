Mobvoi launched several smartwatches last year including the TicWatch Pro 2020. Now they’re launching a slightly improved version of this particular wearable with the TicWatch Pro S. And while there are not many improvements hardware-wise, the brand is hoping to attract new users by offering a few new things software-wise. But since they also released the more advanced TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch Pro 3 LTE late last year, that may be a tough proposition for those looking for something with better specs.

The TicWatch Pro S has basically the same specs as the TicWatch Pro 2020. It has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 400×400 pixel resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip. That is a drawback since the newer TicWatch Pro 3 is already running on the 3100 chipset and there’s also a newer 4100 processor available. The main improvement hardware-wise for the TicWatch Pro S is that it has 8GB of built-in storage, twice that of the 4GB ROM from its predecessor.

Meet the TicWatch Pro S — your favourite TicWatch Pro 2020, now upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, pool-swimming suitable, TicBreathe, TicHearing and Voice Memo. Learn more: https://t.co/4ofCWDNCpu

*US, UK and EU Only pic.twitter.com/Iiz2ZCt6lm — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) March 9, 2021

Some new software is included in this new smartwatch as well. TicExercise 3.0 brings 13 workout modes, GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, a new running lap counter, an upgraded heart range indicator and a redesigned user interface. You also get an improved TicSleep 2.0 that brings you more data and analysis and can also be used in Essential Mode so you can still save some of your battery life while you’re sleeping.

The TicWatch Pro S also now has two new apps that were launched with the TicWatch Pro 3 last year. TicBreathe helps you monitor your heart rate and stress changes while TicHearing will warn you if there may be environmental noise around you that can be harmful to your hearing. It also comes with Layered Display technology that can extend your battery life to 2-30 days supposedly. The smartwatch also now comes with V02 Max and Voice Memo.

You can get the TicWatch Pro S in the U.S, U.K, and Europe through Mobvoi’s website and through Amazon. It’s priced at $259.99 which is around $100 more expensive than the TicWatch Pro 2020.