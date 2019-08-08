While Mobvoi’s Ticwatch Pro 4G has already been out for about a month and has enjoyed good reviews from consumers, it had one important, missing component: cellular connectivity. It is one of the device’s selling points when they first announced it in the market but unfortunately, it wasn’t available upon launch. But now finally they were able to resolve the issue with the exclusive carrier and so if you already own the device, you can now activate it with Verizon LTE.

When they announced the TicWatch Pro 4G / LTE, Mobvoi said it will only work with Verizon. But when they launched, things were apparently not yet ready. Despite that, the smartwatch itself was impressive with its stylish design, long battery life, IP68 waterproof and US Military Standard 810G durability. You could also download your apps through Google Play Store since it’s running on the latest WearOS platform. You also got proactive motion tracking, heart rate monitoring, NFC payments, and of course Google Assistant.

But if you really wanted for your TicWatch Pro 4G to be a stand-alone device, you’ll finally get your wish. You will need to activate your connection through the My Verizon app or website. You activate a new line, choose smartwatch from the options, enter the IMEI then SIM ID, and then choose a monthly plan that you want to subscribe to. Verizon plans start at $10 but you will also have to pay an activation fee.

Now that you’ll finally have Verizon connection, expect that the battery will not last as long as it did given that we know LTE connection can cause significant battery drain. They say the watch can last for two days on a single charge if you use its Smart Mode, up to 5 days if in Essential Mode auto-switch, and up to 30 days if it’s entirely on the Essential Mode. Let’s see how much the LTE will affect it eventually.

In case you don’t have the smartwatch yet, you can purchase it from Amazon. For a limited time only, you can get $20 off the TicWatch Pro 4G / LTE. So instead of paying the SRP of $299, you now just shell out $279 and free shipping. This offer expires in a couple of days and is only for devices bought through the online retail giant.