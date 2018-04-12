Cellular network signal is usually not a problem for people who stay in cities and in areas with terrestrial network coverage. But for people who travel a lot to places where there is no network signal at all, even changing SIM cards is not a solution. For this kind of problem, enter the Thuraya X5-Touch, which the company claims is the world’s first Android satellite smartphone.

The Thuraya X5-Touch is certainly not a mainstream product, but it is aimed at users who frequently move in and out of areas with no network coverage at all. We think this may be a good solution for those working for government agencies, energy projects, oil and mineral exploration, and NGOs. The X5-Touch comes with dual SIM slots – one for satellite coverage and one for traditional GSM (2G, 3G, and 4G) networks, with both modes “always on”.

The X5-Touch also features Bluetooth, WiFi, and NFC as connectivity options. The X5-Touch most probably runs on Android Nougat, and it has a 5.2-inch FullHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Thuraya claims the X5-Touch is a ruggedized phone with IP67 standard for full dust and water protection. It also complies with MIL standard.

The battery capacity is not mentioned in the release, but here’s what Thuraya claims: the smartphone has a “high-capacity battery for extended talk time and standby time.” We will just have to take their word for it, as well as wait for the market price of this device.

SOURCE: Thuraya