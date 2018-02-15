Are you a train fan? Ever dreamed of packing a suitcase and hitting the rails on an adventure? Well, now you can do all that and more — without ever leaving the comfort of your home. Offered to readers of Android Community Deals, and only for a limited time, is the ultra-realistic simulation game Trainz: A New Era. Pick up a Platinum Edition Bundle for just $19.99, which is a savings of 93% off the regular price of $327.

Trainz is more than just your run of the mill simulator. It lets you to build and maintain your own train line, control multiple locomotives at once, and the game physics are about as lifelike as it gets. It’s available for both PC and Mac computers, and you’ll have access to every single feature in the Standard, Deluxe, and Platinum editions. It’s everything you need to be able to head out on the rails for the adventure you’ve been craving.

– Get the entire Standard Edition game, plus Deluxe Edition & Platinum Edition routes and assets

– Create your own routes w/ powerful in-game editing tools

– Open multiple windows to view & compare items in Preview Mode while creating your world in another window

– Accurately monitor all physics at work w/ the real-time physics editing tool

– Combine your efforts w/ other players to build & operate a working rail line

– Play a litany of new routes & sessions

– Use the Download Station to access 250,000+ DLC items created by other Trainz fans worldwide

– Share & enjoy your creations w/ the Trainz community

Take the virtual train journey of your dreams with Trainz: A New Era, only $19.99 at Android Community Deals.