We used to laugh at the idea that people are addicted to their smartphones but the past years has shown that it’s not really a laughing matter anymore. People lose sleep, social life, and even their own identity just by constantly being online or addictive use of their devices. If you’re a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 user, the OEM, in partnership with Thrive Global, wants to help you gain more control of your personal use of your device through the app Thrive.

Thrive Global is actually founded by Arianna Huffington and is a wellness-focused company that aims to help people reconnect with the world by occasionally disconnecting from the Internet and their gadgets. How the app works is just a more sophisticated version of the Do Not Disturb feature that is already part of your Galaxy Note 8. When you turn on the Thrive mode, it will mute all your notifications, calls, and texts, with the exemption of those on your VIP list. Other people will receive a message that you are in Thrive mode and so cannot be disturbed.

It also has an App Control dashboard that will give you data on how much time you’re spending on specific apps. When you see for yourself that most of your waking hours are on Instagram, then you can decide whether or not to cut back and set a limited time when you can access it, and Thrive will help you with that.

The Thrive app is now available through the Galaxy Apps for Galaxy Note 8 users, after a beta run that started last October. It will also be available soon for other Galaxy devices.

VIA: SAM Mobile