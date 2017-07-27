Listen to music and take calls from the comfort of your bathtub with the XXL Shower Speaker, offered at 80% off the retail price to readers of Android Community. The waterproof XXL Shower Speaker lets you listen to crystal clear music from your tub while your audio device stays dry as a bone in another room. Just connect it to your Bluetooth 4.0 equipped smartphone and play your music as normal. You can even use it to take calls.

Although there are other waterproof speakers on the market, the XXL Shower Speaker is twice as big as the competitors. It delivers a powerful 3W of sound and features a new, larger battery so you spend less time recharging it.

• Bluetooth 3.0+EDR

• Bluetooth range: 10 m

• Charge time: approx. 3 hours

• Operating time: approx. 6 hours

• Battery: 400mAh rechargeable battery

• Volume: 3W

• IPX4 waterproof rating

Add a little pizzazz to your daily shower with the big XXL Shower Speaker, just $19.99 at Android Community Deals.