If you are looking for a lightweight computer that travels easily, then the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 32GB Pocket PC — marked down by 28% at Android Community Deals — is precisely what you need. While small, this computer offers some pretty hefty specs. It features an Intel processor, packs an impressive 4GB of RAM, and runs on the Windows 10 operating system. Just plug it into any TV, add a keyboard, and you’re all set. With a limited time price of just $249, this thing is a no-brainer.

The Ockel Sirius B has all the inputs/outputs you need including an HDMI port, USB ports, a Micro SD card slot, and AUX IN/ AUX OUT jacks. It features a fanless design so it runs as quiet as a mouse, and it can do almost anything a desktop computer can like check email, browse the web, stream content, or even play games. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who works and plays away from home.

Be productive anywhere and everywhere with the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 32GB Pocket PC, only $249 here at Android Community Deals.