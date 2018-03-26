Hackers, identity thieves, and spies scour the web for innocent people to victimize. If you haven’t already been targeted, then it is only a matter of time until you are. That’s the bad news. The good news is that you can easily protect yourself with VPN Unlimited. And right now is a perfect time to buy too. Get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99 — and save an additional $10 off our already discounted price — at Android Community Deals.

VPN Unlimited encrypts your internet connection so that cyber criminals can’t ascertain who you are, where you live, or track the websites you’ve visited. A lifetime subscription lets you secure up to five devices at once, you’ll enjoy unlimited bandwidth and unlimited high speed connections, and you’ll have access to their growing network of global servers so you can view an enormous amount of geo-restricted internet content.

There’s no better time than now to protect your privacy. Grab this VPN Unlimited deal for only $39.99 and be protected for life.