Solve your electrical needs for now and into the future with the STACK 6-Port Modular Surge Protector and USB Charging Module, just $46.90 at Android Community Deals. The STACK is a powerful tool. It comes with six standard US AC electrical sockets and two USB charging ports so you can power all your devices at the time same time. It offers surge protection for your peace of mind too, and it’s expandable so it can grow with you.

What makes this powerbar different from others? It features an innovative and award-winning 4-pin connection system that lets you add as many modules as you require. Some modules you’ll find are made for specific devices such as TV antennas, telephones and more.

Score your STACK 6-Port Module Surge Protector and USB Charging Module right now at Android Community Deals and save 6% off the retail price.