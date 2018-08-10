Small speaker, big sound. The Soundfreaq Pocket Kick Bluetooth Speaker performs just like larger models — despite its modestly sized exterior — so you get more bang for your buck. It features custom engineered drivers that ensure robust audio, its dimensions are about the same as a smartphone so you can easily fit it in your pocket, and it offers an impressive 10 hour battery life. For a limited time, Android Community readers can get this remarkable speaker for just $39.99 — a savings of 60% off the regular price.

If you are looking for a speaker that keeps the party going no matter where you go, this is the one you want. It offers connectivity via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio jack so you can use it with practically any device, it features touch buttons that let you control the music playback, and it has a built-in microphone so you can take calls with it. It was even lauded by trusted tech review site CNET for its audio performance and affordability.

Take the party with you everywhere with the Soundfreaq Pocket Kick Bluetooth Speaker, only $39.99 here at Android Community Deals.