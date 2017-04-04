Looking for a portable speaker that delivers big sound? Then check out the rugged and powerful G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox, offered with savings of 15% off the retail price this week for readers of Android Community. Remember those old boomboxes we used to lug around? They were great for listening to music, but not much else. They were as heavy as an anvil, so they weren’t very portable, and they also required a bazillion D cell batteries, which were expensive and drained of their power quickly. If only we had had a better solution at the time, such as the G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox.

The G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox takes all that we loved from our portable audio systems of yesterday — such as big, loud sound — and combines it with modern conveniences. It’s lightweight, so it’s easy to take with you anywhere, and the built-in rechargeable battery will last for hours before you need to plug it back in. All you require is an audio device with Bluetooth connectivity or, alternatively, use a patch cord to plug a device directly into the boombox.

At the heart of the G-Boom is its hefty speaker system. It delivers powerful audio through a 2.1 speaker configuration with dual rear-firing bass ports and MAXX AUDIO digital sound processing for optimum bass. It’s not necessary to know what all that techno-babble means, just know that you’ll enjoy clear, super loud music every time you use your boombox.

Want something that’s sure to last? Then the G-Boom checks off that box too. The durable internal components of the boombox are surrounded by a rugged housing structure with a protective rubber base that ensures it’ll last a long time. It’s even got an integrated handle that ensures you’ll always have a firm grip.

If you are in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, why not get the one that iLounge named ‘Speaker of the Year’? Get your G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox for only $84.99 at Android Community Deals.