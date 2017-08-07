Always on the go and need a PC that can keep up? Then check out the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC, offered at 24% off the retail price at Android Community Deals. The Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC is perfect for students, professionals, and everyone in between. It’s a small and lightweight computer that is extremely portable, but it’s powerful enough to get the most serious jobs done.

It features an Intel processor, 2GB of RAM, and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Just plug it into a display, attach a keyboard and mouse, and you’re all set. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so it works with all the programs you already use too.

Specs:

• CPU: Quad core Intel Atom Bay-trail Z3735F processor (Up to 1.83GHz)

• GPU: Intel HD Graphics (16 @ 350 – 1350 MHz)

• RAM: 2GB 1333MHz DDR3

• Storage: 32GB eMMC Flash extended

• Storage support: Micro SD card (max 128 GB), 2 USB hard drives

• Dimensions: 123mm x 79mm x 11mm

Take your work everywhere you go with the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC, just $189 for a limited time.