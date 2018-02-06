Find it difficult to focus? Amp up your concentration and be more productive with a lifetime subscription to Focus@Will, offered with savings of 80% off the regular price. Focus@Will is a streaming music service that enhances concentration levels, even in noisy environments. Just select one of their fifty channels of exclusively curated music, put on your headphones, and let the music eliminate distractions so you can focus on your work.

This isn’t a joke — Focus@Will is scientifically proven to boost a listener’s concentration by as much as 400%. It’s been featured at Lifehacker and TechCrunch, and it’s received an approval rating of 4 out of 5 stars on over 2,600 Google Play reviews.

Why not give it a try? A lifetime subscription to Focus@Will is normally $300 but you can get it now for just $59.95 at Android Community Deals. Plus save an extra 15% with code FOCUS15 at checkout.