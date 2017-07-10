Make it easy to lug around your new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus with the stylishly designed Leather Folio Wallet, offered to Android Community readers for the low price of just $49.95. The Leather Folio Wallet, designed especially for use with Samsung smartphones, is as stylish as it is convenient. It effectively replaces your traditional wallet so you only have to carry one thing around with you instead of two. Just slip your phone, credit cards, and cash into the folio wallet, stick it in your pocket, and you’re good to go.

The wallet is constructed using minimally treated, vegetable tanned Horween leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. Inside, it features a super tough Dow Dupont polycarbonate frame that protects your phone from all kinds of impact damage, and it offers several pockets that allow you to store up to six credit cards as well as your folded cash.

The folio wallet is built to last. The leather is of the highest quality and is certain to last a long time. It will patina with age, too, so it will create a handsome look that’s uniquely yours. If you want a smartphone case that stands out from the crowd and makes you look like a million bucks, then this Leather Folio Wallet is just what the doctor ordered.

The tough, stylish, and convenient Leather Folio Wallet is available for either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus and is priced at just $49.95 for a limited time only at Android Community Deals.