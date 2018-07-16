The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 images and specs were leaked earlier in January. It was before the official reveal and yes, half a year later, the phone isn’t still available. We said the device would arrive with wireless charging and iris recognition and as per a TENAA listing. A video was then leaked and we’ve got some details and the dates. On July 24, Xiaomi will be doing a global launch of two of its latest products: the Mi A2 and the Mi Max 3.

July 24 is still a week from today and before D-Day happens, we’re expecting to hear more information about the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. Details include a list of the specs: 6.9-inch TFT LCD full-screen display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, a large 5500mAh battery, 1.8GHz eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage (up to 128GB mac), 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, USB Type-C interface, and Android 8.1 Oreo topped by MIUI 9.6 user interface.

Design-wise, the Mi Max 3 will remind you of any other Xiaomi phones. This one will come with rounded corners and dual rear cams in a vertical orientation. Pictured below is the Dream Gold version. The large battery capacity may be enough but the fast-charging technology will make it more powerful because you can juice up in less time. There’s also an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi A2, this one won’t implement a notch but you can say the screen is almost bezel-less. A more powerful Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro may be revealed as well with better features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. The phone may also be released weighing 221g and measuring some 176.15×87.4×7.99mm.

We remember watching the hands-on video by some Chinese leakster, err…tester. We don’t think there’s a capacitive button at the front. We’re looking probably an under-display fingerprint sensor or a fingerprint reader at the back. We doubt the former is ready so we’re expecting the same old rear scanner.

There’s no doubt the images below are for the Mi Max 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 isn’t exactly a premium flagship offering but some features can be considered as high-end. Xiaomi has always been known for being generous in implementing powerful specs on rather budget-friendly phones. We wonder how it’s possible for such big Chinese OEMs to sell low-cost phones at such low prices. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: MyDrivers