In an ever-changing landscape of digital business requirements and goals, it’s imperative to stay on top of the most functional and trusted programs on the market. Especially if you’re looking to elevate your career in business development within cloud technologies while breaking into a six-figure salary. Become qualified for a six-figure career in cloud technologies by learning the ins-and-outs of Microsoft Azure.

Introducing the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019, the ultimate program that will teach you everything you need to know about cloud services with 23 hours of content and 282 lessons. For a limited time, the Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is 92% off – bringing the total to just $29.

According to Microsoft, Azure is being used by 85% of Fortune 500 companies in 2019. The salary estimates of Azure Architects are between $130,000 and $170,000; With a one-time payment of just $29 for lifetime access to the certification bundle, you could be well on your way to your dream job!

Here is a breakdown of the certification:

– AZ-100 Azure Administrator Infrastructure & Deployment Exam Prep ($99 value)

– AZ-101 Microsoft Azure Integration & Security Exam Prep ($99 value)

– AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep ($99 value)

– AZ-300 Azure Technologies Certification Exam ($99 value)

Take advantage of this special offer when you get the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for just $19 here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.