Want to watch movies and play games in 3D, but don’t want to pay for expensive equipment? Then check out the VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset, which turns your compatible smartphone into a virtual reality powerhouse. Get one for yourself and save 71% at Android Community Deals. Virtual reality continues to improve and more people than ever are adopting the technology. And, why not? Movies look fantastic in 3D and games are far more immersive than they otherwise would be. VR, in fact, could be the greatest advancement in video technology since the invention of high definition TV. The only downside, really, is the cost of the equipment, which can be prohibitive.

Introducing the VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset. It offers a superior virtual reality experience, but costs far less than other headsets. With it, you’ll enjoy 2D videos and movies in cinema quality, high definition 3D and play games like never before. All you require is a smartphone measuring between 4.7 and 6 inches, and you’re off to the races.

The VRX10 works with both Android and iOS smartphones (except for the iPhone 7) and is compatible Google Cardboard. The headset does not require any additional software or configuring. Simply download the 3D movie or game of your choice and enjoy a stunning visual performance. The headset is designed to be comfortable too, so you can wear it for long periods.

Discover the breathtaking world of 3D. Watch videos and play games in cinema quality video with the VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset, just $19.99 at Android Community Deals.