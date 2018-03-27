Got a maintenance issue that’s hard to get at? Enjoy easy access with the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera, offered to Android Community readers at just $29.99 for the 720p version, a savings of 40% off the regular price. The WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera features an 8-way adjustable LED Light with 2MP camera so you’ll be able to see things — even in small, hard to reach places — with ease. Just pair it to any compatible device and you are all set.

Trying to find out whether you have a leaky pipe in your wall but would rather not tear half your house apart? Then you need the WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera. The neck has a generous length of 3 meters so it’s suitable for pretty much any residential task, it has a water-proof rating of IP67 so it’s safe to use in a wide range of plumbing applications, and it’s compatible with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and Mac computers.

Open your eyes to a world previously out of reach with this WiFi HD Waterproof Endoscopic Camera, only $29.99 here at Android Community Deals.