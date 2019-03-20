If you’re an IT professional looking to further your career and become a pro in Amazon Web Services, the AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle 2019 is now just $25 off for a limited time only. The AWS Certified Solutions Architect certification has been named the #1 cloud certification for 2 years in a row, so don’t sleep on this offer!

The certification is ideal for newbies and experts alike; there is no prior AMS knowledge required. The course offers lifetime access, 51 hours of content and 547 lessons to make you an expert in AWS. You’ll learn the fundamentals of AWS architectural principles and services through lessons and 5-20 minute videos while climbing your way to a new six-figure career.

Here’s what’s included:

– DevOps on AWS ($99.99 value)

– AWS Fundamentals for Beginners ($99.99 value)

– AWS Certified Developer Associate: Practical Guide ($99.99 value)

– AWS Certified Solution Architect 2019 ($99.99 value)

– AWS MasterClass: Storage & CDN – AWS S3 & AWS CloudFront ($194.99 value)

– AWS MasterClass: DeOps with AWS Command Line Interface ($194.99 value)

– AWS MasterClass: Monitoring & DevOps with AWS CloudWatch ($194.99 value)

By the end of this bundle, you will be certified in one of the highest paying certifications in the industry. Ready to take the next step in your career? Get The AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle today for only $25 here at Android Community Deals.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.