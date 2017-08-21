Treat your ears to superior audio and comfort with 1Voice Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, marked down by 76% at Android Community Deals. If you are looking for a new set of cans, 1Voice Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones check off all the boxes. They provide exceptional audio performance, are very comfortable to wear, and offer all the same modern conveniences you’d find with headphones that are priced far higher than these.

Just pair your 1Voice On-Ear Headphones to any Bluetooth compatible audio device and you’re all set. They boast up to five hours of continuous stereo playback time and they charge in as little as two hours. They even feature a built-in microphone so you can take calls that are clear as crystal.

– Play time of up to 5 hours gives you extended, nearly all day listening time

– Built-in mic allows you to answer calls hands-free & on the go

– Track & volume control gives you complete control over your music without grabbing your phone

Get your set of 1Voice Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones for just $22.99, but only for a limited time.