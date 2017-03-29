Looking for a set of headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle? Then check out ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones, offered at just half price to Android Community readers for a limited time. No matter what kind of physical activities you enjoy, ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones can keep up with you every step of the way. They provide an exceptional listening performance, are lightweight and durable, and offer features that you’d normally not expect to find in a set of headphones in this price range.

Just connect your ARMOR-X GO-X3 Headphones to any audio device that offers Bluetooth 4.1 compatibility and you’re all set to go. They offer a superior sound with deep bass and crystal clear treble that’ll make your music sound perfect in pretty much any environment. Whether you are commuting in heavy traffic or hiking alone in the backcountry, you’re going to love these headphones.

Worried that they might not be able to stand up to the elements? Forget about it. ARMOR-X GO-X3 Headphones boast an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means you can wear them in all kinds of inclement weather conditions. And, if you tend to sweat when you exercise, you also won’t have to worry about your own perspiration possibly causing damage to your headphones.

ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones are lightweight and comfortable. They come with silicone ear hooks that are designed to provide a secure but comfortable fit, they offer seven hours of continuous playback time on a single charge, and they even provide voice prompts that notify you of incoming calls and phone numbers. These things are the complete package.

Get your pair of ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones and save 50% — pay only $29.99 — right now at Android Community Deals.