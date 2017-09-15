More smartphones are getting a taste of the Oreo. Motorola has recently released a list of devices that will be updated to Android 8.0. Obviously, they are the latest phones from the Lenovo-owned brand including the Moto Z, Moto Z2 Force, and Moto Z2 Play.

If you wish to know if your device is eligible, you can check out Motorola’s tool. Select the phone and carrier to see if and when the update will be ready. There’s no specific date included but the updates should be available anytime soon. We’re expecting all Moto devices listed will get the improvements just before the year 2017 ends.

The Android 8.0 Oreo will bring enhancements and new features to the Moto Android phones. Expect improved notifications, longer battery life, and split-screen functionality.

The Motorola Moto phones that can be upgraded to Android 8.0 are the following: moto z, moto z Droid, moto z Force Droid, moto z Play, moto z Play Droid, moto z2 Play, moto z2 Force Edition, moto x4, moto g5, moto g5 Plus, moto g5S, and the moto g5S Plus.

Most of these phones have been introduced only the past year. Those Moto phones that are over a year old are not included. For one, the Moto G4 lineup isn’t included

.

VIA: SlashGear