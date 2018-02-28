Looking for a set of earbuds that can keep up with you and your workout? Stop searching and pick up a set of FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds, price dropped to just $29.95 from $39.95 at Android Community Deals. These buds are the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. They provide exceptional sound, are supremely comfortable, and offer a selection of features — such as being sweat resistant — that ensure these earbuds can last through even the toughest workout.

Simply connect your FRESHeBUDS to any audio device that is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0. They offer a generous playback time of 6 hours, charge up to full power in as little as 90 minutes, and they pair to your device automatically when you break their magnetic hold. They feature a built in microphone so you can accept calls without stopping your workout, and they come in a choice of two dynamic colors.

Get fit while listening to great music with these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds, only $29.95 for a limited time here at Android Community Deals.