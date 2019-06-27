There are headphones you re-gift, and then there are your go-to headphones — the great-sounding, reliable workhorses that go with you on the bus, to the gym or anywhere you need some serious sonic immersion. With next-gen tech packed into an affordable, wearable package, Treblab’s Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are squarely in the latter category.

Press play and hear the proof with T-Quiet active noise cancelling that subtly erases ambient chatter, while aptX-enhanced audio replaces it with concert-quality sound no matter where you roam. (And with 38 feet of Bluetooth range, you can roam quite a bit.) The 40 mm, neodymium-backed speakers are snugly cushioned by ear-hugging pads, and the impressive 35-hour battery life outlasts comparable Bluetooth sets by 10 hours or more. That means you’re good to go for multiple workouts or marathon runs, and the batteries recharge easily in four to five hours.

Packed with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty, these headphones are your ears’ new best friend – and they’re on sale for $78.99, a deep 69% discount on the MSRP of $259.99. Pick up the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for a steal, and hear what you’ve been missing.

