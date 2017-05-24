Looking for a smartwatch that’s as user friendly as it is functional? Then check out the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch, offered to Android Community readers at at 15% off the regular retail price. Smartwatches, while a great idea, have failed to gain popularity. This is largely because most of them run on operating systems that were designed for much larger devices, like smartphones and tablets. When you take a complex OS and try to cram it into a small wristwatch, you get a tool that’s, at best, awkward to use.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch, by contrast, succeeds where others have failed. That’s because it runs on a proprietary operating system, Ticwear OS, that’s designed specifically for use with a smartwatch. It allows you to easily plan your day, manage your communications, and track your fitness all from your wrist. The end result is that you have a wearable device that actually helps you in your day to day life without becoming a drag on your productivity.

So, how’s it different, exactly? The Ticwatch 2 lets you uses voice commands to interact with it. Instead of trying to press a touch screen while you are walking around, just speak to order an Uber, set a reminder, or take a call. The sports app is intuitive so you spend less time fiddling with your watch and more time exercising, and it’s got a built-in GPS to track your distance and location

Like what you see, but unsure if this is just another gimmicky device? Let us put your mind at ease. The Ticwatch 2 raised over $2 million on Kickstarter, and it has been praised by the trusted folks at CNN, Engadget, and Digital Trends for its clean and simple user interface. The Ticwatch 2 might very well be the best smartwatch on the market today and you can get it for much less than other models.

Pick up your very own Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch in your choice of two colors (charcoal and snow) right now for just $169.99, a savings of $30 off the regular retail price, at Android Community Deals.