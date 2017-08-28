We talked about Asteroid OS before, but we weren’t really sure what direction the developers of the Linux-based smartwatch operating system were going to take. Now we have their first major move in the market, and it is to partner with the makers of the new Connect Watch, allowing them to use Asteroid OS for the smartwatch out of the box.

The Connect Watch is a rugged and sporty looking smartwatch that features a 1.39-inch round AMOLED screen as its watchface. That is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, and a choice of either 512MB or 1GB RAM, and either 4GB or 8GB internal storage to support it. There’s even a 2MP camera if you want to use that.

You won’t worry as much if you leave your phone at home, the Connect Watch is capable of cellular connection with a nano SIM. And under all of this, Asteroid OS runs everything as an alternative to Android Wear. The highlights of Asteroid OS include its open source nature and that it has reduced usage of the watch’s resources – allowing users to use the watch for as long as 4 days straight without charging.

The Connect Watch will soon be available for pre-order, but we have no information yet as to how much will the pricing be for this smartwatch.

SOURCE: Connect Watch