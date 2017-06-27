We’re not really fans of ‘The Mummy’ franchise but a new movie was recently released starring Tom Cruise. Yup, Brendan Fraser is out but we’re not going to talk about it. A new game is ready featuring the legend and ‘The Mummy Dark Universe Stories’ is expected to engage all the fans and even non-fans together. In this new adventure game, you are invited to uncover the supernatural mystery that envelopes the characters.

You are the boss of yourself and we’ll leave your fate to how you play and interact inside the game which features comic book style illustrations you will love. It’s like reading an interactive comic book because you will need to follow a storyline. However, you will choose your fate as you search for more hidden secrets in each episode. You don’t know what can happen next so be careful in your decisions.

You will play as Nick Morton who is tasked to decode a spellbook so ancient and that can finish an evil curse. There are dark forces all around but you have the wisdom and power to escape the Prodigium agents.

Night School Studio developed the game but it’s published by the NBC Universal Media as a new adventure game. It’s free to download but in-app purchases are available.

Download The Mummy Dark Universe Stories from the Google Play Store