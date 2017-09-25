Cluttered desktop? Lose the mess and juice your devices more quickly with the Just Mobile AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port Rapid USB Charger, reduced by 20% at Android Community Deals. The compact AluCharge replaces your tangled mess of charging cables. It offers 4 USB ports that lets you charge your smartphone, tablet, headphones, or any other USB powered device. Just plug the AluCharge into an available AC outlet, and you’re all set.

Want to spend less time charging your devices and more time enjoying them? Then the AluCharge is what you need. It features technology that recognizes the type of device that is connected and then delivers an appropriate amount of power to that device. The end result is that your devices will get juiced faster than ever with the AluCharge.

Get the Just Mobile AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port Rapid USB Charger for just $39.95 this week.

