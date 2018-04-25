If you ever wished you could just build a smartphone with your own hands, then the chaps at iSquare Mobility is giving you a chance to do it. They’re putting up the Kite DIY smartphone kit out on Kickstarter to get your crowdfunding money, and the idea behind it is that it will be a smartphone you can build with your own hands, using the kit and a screwdriver. Would you want something like this?

Everybody’s hankering for a modular smartphone died a natural death when Google shelved Project Ara, but that doesn’t mean that other companies can’t try. Kite is one of these offshoot ideas – a DIY kit that lets you build your own smartphone and put it together inside a 3D printed case. This is not going to be a flashy phone, but it will be made by your own hands.

At the lowest cost of USD$274, you’ll get the Kite v2 kit that will allow you to build a smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It will have a 5-inch HD display, a 12MP camera (no selfie cam on this one), and a 3,000mAh battery. Of course, it will have all the connectivity options you need, like 4G LTE, WiFi, GPS, USB 3.0, among others.

We understand that with USD$250, you can probably get yourself a good entry-level smartphone, so the pricing is not the deal here. This will appeal to those who are DIY enthusiasts at heart. The Kite kit is such that you can actually add more advanced features on it. Check out the project via the source link below.

