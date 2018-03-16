The HTC U12 is coming. The Taiwanese tech giant has been prepping for this new flagship phone and since early January, we’ve seen an image render showing a full-screen bezel-less display. The HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine was once shown off at a tech event. Some specs were revealed before the official launch and we were told the phone may feature a matte white metal and glass body. We believed it’s taking HTC some time in launching a new flagship since the mobile manufacturing business is now part of Google. HTC will continue to unveil new devices but there may be some changes in the number of releases or frequency.

The next-gen HTC U phone follows the HTC U11. It will still have the same bezel-less display. There will be the HTC U12+ that is said to rival the premium Samsung Galaxy S and Huawei Mates among others. So far, we know the U12+ will have a large 6-inch LCD screen with WQHD+ resolution, 8MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, and a 3420mAh battery pack.

The phone runs on Android Oreo out of the box but we don’t doubt it will be ready for Android P eventually. There will be dual rear cams (16MP + 12MP), LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner at the back. The HTC Edge Sense is still an important feature but is now improved and able to offer more functions with different squeezing mechanisms.

We were told there will be an HTC U12 but there’s new information spreading HTC will move straight to U12+. The HTC U12 will be no more so launch of the Plus variant may be pushed back a bit to April or May. Rumor has it a minor problem was encountered so Google and HTC will need to look into it first. Let’s wait and see.

