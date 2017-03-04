During the times when you’re bored or you have nothing better to do, have you ever thought of and answered the question, “what would you do to break out of prison?” (Well, if ever you become incarcerated of course). Well now you can actually put your theories into digital action, at least on your mobile device. The popular PC prison sandbox game The Escapist is now available for Android smartphones and tablets in all its pixelated glory.

Your only goal in this game is to escape from another prison that you’ve managed to get yourself into. You need to do whatever it is, whether you have to dig yourself a tunnel to get out of there or instigate a prison riot to distract the guards, or even to impersonate one of them, just to be able to get out of there. But while you’re planning your escape, you also have to blend in and follow the rules so you will not draw attention to yourself, like attend roll calls, do your prison job, obey the guards, etc.

The game sounds serious, but it’s actually pretty light even as you “craft, pilfer, ad fight” your way out of the prison system. You will get to experience six different prisons, and each of them have different escapes that you have to go through. The game uses pixel graphics and you will get at least 20 hours of game play to keep you occupied.

You can download The Escapists from the Google Play Store for $3.99. There are no more in-app purchases so that should be worth it if you like these types of games.