Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls has been a regular in this site ever since the game franchise arrived on Android over three years ago. The ‘Elder Scrolls: Legends’ arrived first in 2016 for tablets and mobile phones. It received a number of upgrades including more dragons and Skyrim expansion. The digital card game also received the ‘Heroes of Skyrim’ and ‘Elder Scrolls: Blades’ versions. Now next in line is this: Elder Scrolls: Legends – Moons of Elsweyr. The latest expansion features new moons rising and ancient dragons being unleased while Imperial forces are spreading evil in Elsweyr.

‘The Elder Scrolls: Legends with Moons of Elsweyr’ is a new expansion that will arrive not only on Android but also on PC and iOS. It will be out this coming June 27 so be prepared to face the Imperial forces and Euraxia Tharn who are trying to occupy Rimmen.

Lots of conflicts arise, challenging the Khajiit of Elsweyr to do everything in their power. About 75 cards have been added so make sure you check them all out. You can only do so if you play the game wisely and face whatever fearsome forces are out there.

Bethesda’s Moons of Elsweyr expansion also includes a new playmat, new card mechanics (Wax and Wane), pre-constructed Theme Decks, and new in-game music tracks. Witness the moons changing phases every turn. You may need to watch out for perfect timing in order to be successful. You need to defend the homeland. Elsweyr needs you so watch out for a new card mechanic that allows you to remove a card from the discard pile.

A Moons of Elsweyr pre-order bundle is available for a limited time. The $49.99 bundle may be expensive but it includes 50 packs plus a special Legendary card from Moons of Elsweyr. The “Bearer of the Wrathstone” title can be easily unlocked. Get the Wrathstone card for your collection too.