December 2018 ended with Bethesda announcing the ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ early access sign-up page was still open. Game has been delayed but we were told it would be released officially in early 2019 for both iOS and Android. We haven’t heard anything since then until this week when someone mentioned the game’s early access is open for Android gamers. That’s after over three months but we’re just happy to know it’s ready. Well, almost since the game is still listed as unreleased on the Google Play Store.

‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades‘ is Bethesda’s newest mobile game title. A few people invited to try the game have started to be given access which means final and official release will happen very soon.

The rollout could be next quarter already since Q1 is almost over. A second-half arrival is also possible but we’re crossing our fingers Bethesda makes the announcement soon.

If you live in the US, you can install the game. Play the short demo and then sign-in. Once inside, you can try the game and start a new adventure.

The game is FREE to download but in-app purchases (IAP) may reach up to $99.00. That’s too much but we know there will be people willing to pay.



Download The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Unreleased) from the Google Play Store