Even though the dislike button is apparently the most requested feature for Facebook, the social media giant has refused to give people what they want because they don’t want to “add to the negativity” that is prevalent most especially online. But now it seems like they’re giving in a bit, but only for the Messenger app. A user has sent screencaps showing that they might be testing a reactions button in the messaging app, and it includes the much-awaited dislike button.

The feature that’s being tested to what may be random users shows that when you’re in a chat thread, you can hover over messages that other people have sent and you’ll see an emoji button. You can choose from among the reactions that you normally see on Facebook posts: thumbs up for like, heart for love, LOL, wow, sad, and angry emojis. The main difference here is that there is a thumbs down emoji which of course is equivalent to a dislike.

Facebook considers it more of a “no” button though rather than an “i don’t like what you’re saying” button. All the people in the thread will be able to see the reactions per message, including who were the people who reacted in specific ways. This may also be one way to effectively end an online friendship. But they can also be a way to answer specific questions when planning something with friends or colleagues, since you won’t need to guess which message someone is agreeing or disagreeing with.

There isn’t a specific date yet as to when an actual reaction button in Messenger will roll out or if it will even roll out. But this should be a good move for them to be able to compete with other messaging apps like Snapchat, LINE, Slack, etc. If you’re one of the lucky ones that are being tested, tell us what you think of it.

VIA: Tech Crunch