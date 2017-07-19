Take to the skies, perform aerial stunts, and enjoy a bird’s eye view with the Fader Stealth Drone, marked down by 23% this week at Android Community Deals. Super stealthy, lightweight, and ticked out with a six-axis gyro module and awesome HD camera, the FADER looks like a special ops device and flies like it was designed for elite pilots.

The Fader Stealth Drone is a small, remote controlled quadcopter that’s big on features. It’s ready to fly right out of the box, offers automatic takeoff and landing technology that caters to beginners, and boasts a 6-axis flight control system that lets advanced fliers perform stunts just like an expert.

Plus, the Fader Stealth Drone offers a feature that would normally be found on more expensive quadcopters: A built-in HD camera that records 720p views in real time! It’s like having a professional level drone without paying the professional level price.

Features include:

• Auto take-off & land, altitude hold, & ready to fly technology make it extremely easy for beginners to use

• HD camera records incredible 720p views in real-time

• 6-axis flight control system w/ adjustable gyro sensitivity & 3-level adjustable controller sensitivity offers advanced flight options

• LED lights allow for night flights

• Aerobatic “flip” capability adds a flair of fun to every flight

Save 23% on the Fader Stealth Drone and pay just $99 right now at Android Community Deals.