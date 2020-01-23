Tetris has been a favorite game since childhood. There are several iterations of the classic game but our favorite is Tetris Blitz from EA. Tetris Blitz first made its way to Android devices in 2016 and has seen been very popular among gamers who want something fun and easy to pass time with. Unfortunately, some good things must come to an end as the mobile game will be removed from both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

By April 21, 2020, the app will be delisted from both app stores. I just checked and it’s no longer available on the Play Store. EA did make an announcement albeit quietly by sending out a message to fans.

As shared on a Tetris reddit thread, read the message below:

Hello Fans, We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA’s Tetris app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you!

You can still play the game. Just don’t delete it or dare to update it because you can’t download a copy of the game from anywhere else.

The reason for delisting is that the 15-year Tetris license that was first issued back in April 20, 2005 is almost up. From Blue Lava Wireless to JAMDAT to EA, the game has been available exclusively because of a license that EA received when it earlier purchased JAMDAT.

The license can still be extended but it seems EA doesn’t have any other plans especially since the new Tetris Royale is out. It’s not from EA but from N3TWORK Inc.

Tetris Blitz has been an exclusive way to enjoy Tetris on smartphones. With Tetris Blitz out, we’re looking forward to trying out Tetris Royale. This classic puzzle game can be challenging at times and yet always fun.