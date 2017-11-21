If you’ve been dreaming of owning a product from Tesla, but you can’t really afford their car or even their big home batteries, you can settle for one of their Tesla Powerbanks. Well, that is, if you ever find one to buy since they are currently out of stock. It functions like any usual powerbank to juice up your mobile devices, but of course, it’s created by one of the most sought-after brands in the world so it’s something you would probably want to show off.

The design itself looks like one of those Tesla Superchargers, but it is portable and relatively affordable. The 3350mAh powerbank has a black body, silver inner portion, and two red cables, one with a micro USB connector and the other with an Apple Lightning corrector. The former is actually detachable while the latter is permanently attached to the powerbank. It also has “high-efficiency circuitry” and a charge indicator so you can know what power it still has.

The output is a 1.5A/5V max so it can power your smartphone, earbuds, or other gadgets that are USB-powered. It’s also small enough that it can fit in your pocket so if you don’t feel like carrying a bag, you can still have a backup battery for your mobile device. And since we use our devices often enough that they always run out of juice, having a lightweight powerbank is a must, not just a need.

The only problem is, the Tesla Powerbank is currently out of stock in their online store. Also, it costs $45 which may be a tad more expensive than most powerbanks in that 3500mAh range. But it’s a Tesla, so people are apparently willing to spend “that much” for extra, portable power.

VIA: SlashGear