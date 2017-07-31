The Tesla Model 3 has gotten car enthusiasts pretty excited, well at least those who couldn’t afford previous Tesla models. But one of its features that may be unique at this point in time is that the only key and ignition that you will need is your smartphone. There is no place for a traditional key or even an fob, but since you probably bring your smartphone everywhere, then it’s pretty convenient that that is all you need to open your car and to start and stop it.

The car will only need to confirm your identity through the Tesla app installed on your smartphone. You will then be able to unlock your car, and then turn the ignition on and off through Bluetooth LE. They will probably be using a lot of security (or at least as secure as you can ever be) safeguards so that there will be no danger of someone hacking into your phone or app and stealing your car.

The car will also ship with a pair of NFC-enabled plastic cards that can unlock and start your car by tapping it somewhere. This is for times when you need a spare set of “keys”. But since you probably always carry your smartphone with you wherever you go, then the chances of you losing your “keys” are lower (well, unless you lose your smartphone that is).

The first 30 Tesla Model 3 cars are now with their owners but those who are waiting for other available units will probably wait for a bit. The $35,000 price tag is also something to be excited about, as well as its other features aside from the key-less format.

