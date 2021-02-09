Terraria by Re-Logic released way back in 2011 has a huge fan base and cult following of sorts. That said, the game slated to come to Google Stadia will no more be a possibility as strange turn of events has transpired into an ugly situation. Re-Logic co-founder Andrew Spinks is livid with Google after his YouTube account was banned from the platform for an alleged TOS violation which was deemed to be accidental. Not only that, Spinks lost his entire suite of Google accounts – Gmail, Google apps, and purchases made for more than a decade on Google Play Store!

The Google account by the developer of the famous Terraria game has been down for over three weeks now, and the developer still hasn’t got any explanation from Google. YouTube failed to resolve the matter in a logical manner since after contacting the platform, the solutions were ambiguous and in no way relatable to the situation.

In a tweet Spinks said, “My phone has lost access to thousands of dollars of apps on @GooglePlay. I had just bought LOTR 4K and can’t finish it. My @googledrive data is completely gone.” That’s some serious headache for the developer who still can’t figure out what he did wrong on YouTube, since he hasn’t posted anything for months.

The result, Spinks got livid with the situation and has now officially called the Stadia version of Terraria off. That’s a big blow for the cloud-gaming platform as the game has a huge following – even more than the total Stadia users to be factual.

The tweet said, “Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward. I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

On the other side of the coin, it won’t be a major issue for Terraria fans who have plenty of options as far as playing the game. It’s on PC, Linux, macOS, iOS, PS4, Xbox, and even the Play Store for $5. So the loss is only for Stadia in the bigger picture.

Whether Google will revive Spinks account and come out with an official version of the reason for ban is anybody’s guess. Since this is bloating into a major outrage, Google will certainly come out with an explanation.

We hope that the developer gets his account back since his blood and sweat for years has been invested with reliance on Google’s trusted services. If Google has a logical explanation for the ban, then also it would be just for th e developer, but at least they have to do so.