Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be inside the mind of a mad scientist or to find out what made him mad in the first place? You can now have some idea of what it’s like inside one’s brain with the new game, Tentacles – Enter the Mind, now available for Android devices. This is the sequel to the award-winning Enter the Dolphin but this time around you have to deal with eyeballs and squishy brain parts and an endless runner/puzzler set inside Dr. Phluff’s mind.

In the game’s back story, the doctor was driven mad by his obsession with cute things, and now your goal is to save him. You will enter his mind as a four-limbed creature and navigate through his various mental stages like Guilt, Hysteria, Shame, Regret. It may be creepy and strange, but at least it’s pretty colorful and set in an interesting and captivating (sometimes you’re literally captivated) 3D world.

You have to fulfill certain goals at various stages, like dispatch your enemies eat and collect squishy eyeballs and secret eggs. You will even gain powers and abilities and upgrade your powers and tentacles. And if you’re feeling competitive, you can compete with your friends and climb your way up the leaderboards.

You can download Tentacles – Enter the Mind from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases, but you can do without them and explore the mad scientist’s mind all by yourself.