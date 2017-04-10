No, this is not Pirates of the Caribbean Part 32 (okay, it’s just part 5 but feels like it’s been there forever) but if you really enjoy all those pirates and “aarrrrr’s” and getting all that pirate loot, then this game, a fan favorite on Steam, will be for you. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG is now available for mobile devices. However, it’s still on beta mode but if you’re an early adapter, you’ll probably enjoy testing this out for the developers, if you’re willing to spend $1 for it.

The adventure RPG has been played by more than 50,000 Steam players and now they’re trying to conquer mobile gaming as well. Your ultimate goal is to become the best pirate the high seas have ever seen by assembling the best crew and using all the best weapons that can be used in naval warfare. To be able to do that, you need to fulfill quests and challenges and gather points so you can get a massive arsenal of weapons like cannons, mortars, flame throwers, etc.

You are playing in an open world so it’s full of endless travels across open seas and you get to go on hundreds of quests on dozens of islands in three regions. You will also be able to buy, sell, and upgrade not just your ships but also your crew of pirates as you go through the game and ply your pirate trade. You will be able to share the game with two of your friends, but it’s up to you whether you become allies or enemies.

You can now download the beta version of Tempest: Pirate Action RPG from the Google Play Store for less than a dollar. But since it’s still in beta, expect a few bugs and cracks as you play the game, which will hopefully be improved by the time it’s fully released.