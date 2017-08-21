Telltale Games are the masters of the story-driven episodic adventure game genre in Android, already coming up with huge hits such as Tales from the Borderlands, Minecraft: Story Mode, and Batman: The Telltale Series. These are simple games where you point and tap, but the stories they tell draw you in much more than the simple gameplay. Now, season passes to most of Telltale’s games are on sale for cheaper than normal.

Most of Telltale’s games are composed of a number of episodes – so getting all of those in one go would entail what they call season pass. Usually, prices would be USD$5.00 per episode. This sale would see you get some of Telltale’s more popular games – all of their episodes – for cut prices averaging around USD$12.00. Check out the list below, and their Play Store links.

The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes (including 400 Days DLC) at USD$6.99 on Android // Play Store

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$3.99 // Play Store

The Wolf Among Us – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store

Tales from the Borderlands – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store

Game of Thrones – A Telltale Games Series – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: $9.99 // Play Store

Batman – The Telltale Series – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Telltale Series – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$10.99 // Play Store

Minecraft: Story Mode – Episode One: Free, Episodes 2 – 5: USD$6.99, Episodes 6 – 8: USD$5.99, Episodes 2 – 8: USD$11.99 // Play Store

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$14.99 // Play Store

SOURCE: Telltale