Telltale Games are the masters of the story-driven episodic adventure game genre in Android, already coming up with huge hits such as Tales from the Borderlands, Minecraft: Story Mode, and Batman: The Telltale Series. These are simple games where you point and tap, but the stories they tell draw you in much more than the simple gameplay. Now, season passes to most of Telltale’s games are on sale for cheaper than normal.
Most of Telltale’s games are composed of a number of episodes – so getting all of those in one go would entail what they call season pass. Usually, prices would be USD$5.00 per episode. This sale would see you get some of Telltale’s more popular games – all of their episodes – for cut prices averaging around USD$12.00. Check out the list below, and their Play Store links.
The Walking Dead: Season One – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes (including 400 Days DLC) at USD$6.99 on Android // Play Store
The Walking Dead: Season Two – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$3.99 // Play Store
The Wolf Among Us – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store
Tales from the Borderlands – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store
Game of Thrones – A Telltale Games Series – Episode One: Free, Remaining Episodes: $9.99 // Play Store
Batman – The Telltale Series – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$6.99 // Play Store
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Telltale Series – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$10.99 // Play Store
Minecraft: Story Mode – Episode One: Free, Episodes 2 – 5: USD$6.99, Episodes 6 – 8: USD$5.99, Episodes 2 – 8: USD$11.99 // Play Store
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Episode One: USD$4.99, Remaining Episodes: USD$14.99 // Play Store
SOURCE: Telltale