If you’re using or a fan of the more experimental version of the Telegram app called, appropriately enough, Telegram X, you’ve probably noticed they haven’t been updating the app for a few months now. But it looks like they’re making up for it with the latest update as they have brought a ton of small but useful features including polls, custom languages, deleting messages and chats on both ends, and of course a much-needed overhaul of its notification system.

The highlight of this update is the changes they have made to what they’re calling Notifications 2.0, with improvements in speed, reliability, and overall behavior. You can now get notifications even if you’re in a country where Telegram servers are banned. Your dismissed notifications will not show up again even if you get new ones from another chat. They are also now grouped by chat type and you also now have the option to hide secret chat notifications when your device screen is locked.

Aside from these notification changes, you also get a lot of new features. You can now create and participate in polls in your various communities. You can also now delete messages and whole chats and it will affect both ends in your private chats. You will also now be able to custom your languages by installing and sharing language pack links. And if your language isn’t there yet, you can help them through the Translations Platform.

If you have multiple Telegram accounts, they have completely reworked the internal core architecture so that even if you have a lot of accounts, it won’t use as much device memory and battery usage as before. You also now have an app recovery screen in case your app crashes and it restarts. You will also now be able to pin messages in your saved messages section and in your groups.

There are a lot of other small new features and changes in the update. If you already have the app, just go ahead and update it to the latest version. Or if you want to try it out, you can download the app for free from the Google Play Store.