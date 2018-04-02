It may have gotten lost in the spate of April Fools’ gags by apps and brands, but last week, Telegram X released an update that has a lot (and we mean a lot) of new features that should make your chats more interesting. This includes having multiple accounts in one app, more options for your themes and chat appearances, live locations and sharing, animated actions, emoji skin tones, and tons of other smaller features. And while the main Telegram app is still pretty robust and interesting, this faster and slicker version may just convince you to switch over to the X side.

Telegram X is still in beta mode but it’s pretty easy to get into the testing program so you can check out all the latest new features with this new update. You can now log in to multiple accounts and even choose themes for each account so you can avoid mix-ups. You can switch seamlessly and you can even preview your chat lists by long pressing on an account in your list. If you’re sharing something from an external app or source, you get an account selector if you’re sharing it to Telegram X.

You now have more themes to choose from including the Classic, and colors like red, orange, pink, green, and cyan. You can also turn off the bubble mode and if you do, your photos go full-width. You can also now send Live Locations to your chats, and if someone else is sharing theirs in your chat, you get to see realtime distance between you because you now haven an in-app map screen which you can switch to a night theme.

You also now have animations when you’re typing and uploading (and with other actions too) and you get an image preview in your notifications (unless you’ve turned off the autodownload option if you’re saving data). You can also now select the emoji skin tones and apply it to all the other emojis you use. Your chat window now has several new, smaller features and you also get an unread messages counter on the Telegram X icon. The update is already rolling out gradually to users in the beta program.

SOURCE: Telegram X