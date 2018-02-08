All eyes are probably on the newly released (or renamed) Telegram X, but in case you forgot, the original app is still here (for now). And they are actually releasing a new update that will bring more features to it. This includes the ability to stream videos without having to download them first and also finally bringing the auto-night mode to Android devices. You also now get a Telegram Login Widget to show which ones you are logged in to through Telegram.

When someone sends you a video through Telegram, previously you would have to wait for it to download before you can start watching. But now you can already start watching when you press play. You will see the caching progress through a light grey strip under the video, so you know if you can watch it without interruption or buffering.

If you want your Telegram app to automatically switch to night mode when it detects that it’s night time already or when there are low light conditions, you can already do so. Just go to the Settings then tap on Theme and then choose Auto-Night Mode. You can choose to schedule or to make it automatic. You can also adjust the brightness threshold and the preferred color for your night theme: default, dark, or blue.

Lastly, the Telegram Login Widget has a list of all the websites that you have logged in using the Telegram app. You can find it in the Privacy & Security settings. If you haven’t yet, you can also check out the more “experimental” Telegram X to see which one you now prefer.

SOURCE: Telegram