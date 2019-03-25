Telegram is one of those apps that always brings a lot of new things, whether small or major, to their regular updates. The latest one emphasizes the fact that it is one of the most secure messaging apps out there with its end-to-end encryption. This time around you can add unsend anything, anonymous forwarding, as well as better search options for your settings, GIFs, and emojis. You also now get a TalkBack feature so you can use Telegram without looking at the screen.

The Unsend feature is actually something that users have been enjoying for 2 years already. However, it only worked for 48 hours after sending and only for messages that you sent. With the latest update, you don’t have a time limit anymore so you can unsend whenever you want. You can also now delete messages that you’ve received and even delete entire chats from your device and the other person’s device as well.

You can also now restrict your messages forwarded to another person. When you enable this restriction, your name will be an unclickable item in the from field. You can also now restrict who can view your profile photos. Go to the Privacy and Security settings to enable or disable these features, if you feel like making your privacy more complete or not.

The update also brings more search options. There is now a search tool in your settings so you can easily find which item it is that you want to tweak or customize. It also shows answers from the FAQs. If you like using emojis, GIFs, and stickers, the search function has now been upgraded. Sticker packs also now have icons so you can easily choose the right pack that you want.

Lastly, the latest version of Telegram for Android now has TalkBack. It now gives you spoken feedback so if you need this accessibility feature, you can use the app without having to look at the screen. You can update the app to enjoy all these new features.

SOURCE: Telegram